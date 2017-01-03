Receiving its U.S. premiere next week at the Palm Springs Festival, “Center of My World,” a coming-of-age drama from Jakob M. Erwa, one of Austria’s emerging auteurs, has closed key sales deals for the U.S. and France.

In pacts struck by Maren Kroymann’s Berlin-based M-Appeal, TLA Releasing, a classic American distribution label for LGBT titles, has acquired U.S. rights.

Distribution for France have been closed with Paris-based Outplay whose acquisitions for France include Antony Hickling’s “Where Horses Go To Die” and Javier Fuentes-Leon’s “Undertow.”

Universum released “Center of My World” in Germany on Nov. 10. Of other acquisition deals, Arti Film has signed on to handle theatrical distribution in Benelux, while Creative Century Entertainment Co has closed Taiwan.

“Center of My World” is based on a celebrated 1998 lyrical novel by Germany’s Andreas Steinhofel, a writer who has attempted to elevate YA and children’s books to the level of serious literature. Steinhofel’s novel was the first so-called children’s book to hit magazine Der Spiegel’s list of bestsellers.

Phil, its 17-year-old protagonist, is a high-school student who returns from summer camp to discover his mother and sister are no longer on talking terms. Unwilling to confront his family, he hangs out with best friend Kat.

Back at school, however, he is smitten by a new student with pin-up looks, Nicholas, who returns his feelings. But when their dream relationship proves volatile and Phil realises he has met Nicholas before, way back in his childhood, Phil realises he needs for once and for all to deal with unresolved issues in his family past in order to move forward.

Also written by Erwa, “Center of My World” captures both the messy turmoil of young adulthood and its major thrust, as an individual’s world centre shifts from his family to one that he creates for himself. Past family traumas are of course a barrier to that transformation.

Packing praised lead performances by Louis Hofmann (“Land of Mine,” “Sanctuary”), a Berlinale 2017 European Shooting Star, and Jannik Shuemann as Nicholas, “Center of My World” reps Erwa’s first movie with name cast and a bigger budget. It world premiered at the Munich Film Festival in July before receiving its international premiere at the Moscow Festival. “Center of My World” shared the best feature film award at the Florence Queer Festival.

Launching his production label, Mojo Pictures, in Germany in 2003, Erwa debuted with his graduation feature, 2007’s “All the Invisible Things,” about adolescents swimming between childhood and adulthood, which won the Grand Diagonale Award for best Austrian film and the German Independence Award for best German feature. Screening in the Berlinale’s Perspektive Deutsches Kino in 2015, Erwa’s follow-up, psychodrama “Homesick,” turned on an ambitious young cellist (Esther Maria Pietsch) who, practicing for hours for an international competition, notices her neighbors’ increasing prying. Channeling echoes of Polanski’s home alone chillers and of Haneke, “HomeSick” was feted as a singularity: a German genre movie with international market potential.