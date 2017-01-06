One of France’s rare movies examining homegrown populism and the country’s own brand of Far-Right politics in a non-comical way, Lucas Belvaux’s “This is Our Land” managed to rock the boat even before its theatrical release.

The movie, which portrays a charismatic 30-something single mother (Emilie Dequenne) who gets ‘hired’ by the far right party to become its representant in an underprivileged town in Northern France, has sparked uproar within the Front National party.

Marine Le Pen, France’s National Front party president who is also a frontrunner in the presidential election, and her right-hand man Florian Philippot have claimed “This is Our Land,” which is scheduled for a February release, caricatures them and had been financed by the Socialist party to damage the image of the Front National party two months before the presidential election in May.

The Front National party’s attorney went as far as to accuse the film’s producers of being disciples of Goebbels, the infamous propaganda minister for the Nazi party.

“That’s the way the National Front party operates: Any dissident voice has to be discredited,” Belvaux told Variety.

The surprising bit is not the reaction in France but the flurry of international headlines the controversy has triggered; and not just in Europe but also in Brazil and Malaysia, among other countries.

In this post-Brexit and post-Trump election era, the trailer itself resonated very strongly because everywhere in the world today there is some kind of populist party creeping up or already in place, said Belvaux.

“The film portrays how the ideology spread by the National Front party in Northern France emphasizes social issues and targets the unemployed and the underprivileged — people who are afraid of losing their jobs are an obvious target,” said Belvaux.

David Frankel, who produced the film at Synecdoche, said “the film has the merit of showing the state of France today.”

“It’s not Eyes Wide Shut but Eyes Wide Open. We show the world we live in. In that sense the film is similar to ‘Do The Right Thing’ whose message was ‘Be aware it’s going to explode,'” added out Frankel, whose credits include Claude Lanzmann’s “The Last of the Unjust.”

A crucial element of the film is the empathy that Belvaux employed to depict the film protagonist and even her lover (Guillaume Gouix) who is a former Neo-Nazi as well as the town’s illustrious doctor (André Dussolier) who recruits her for the party.

“Nowhere in the film do I judge the characters on either side. I rather give an objective perspective on what the Far Right party in France is about,” pointed out Belvaux.

Although the Far Right has become the third if not the second most powerful party in France, depicting it in mainstream culture remains somewhat of a taboo. Most directors shy away from turning the spotlight on the Front National party because they either don’t feel legitimate and/or they fear some kind of backlash.

For so many years, the Front National has vilified intellectuals and film folks in a violent ways to discredit them in the public eye. We’ve been nicknamed the “gauche caviar” (the caviar-left wing) as if we were a bunch of hypocritical elitists who knew nothing about hardship. In reality that’s totally wrong. I know about hardship like many people who work in this industry do. We’re not the elite, and I do feel completely legitimate to make a film about this party.

What certainly displeased the Far Right figures is the way in which the movie shows how the party attempts to de-demonize itself and rebrand itself to widen its base. It becomes the Patrioric Bloc, which is officially a milder, socially-engaged, nationalistic rather than xenophobic party. But while the rhetoric is more subtle, the film underscores that the ideology remains unchanged.

“This is Our Land” indeed demonstrates how this 2.0 Far Right party attempts to cut ties with overtly fascists and racists groups who were attached to the original party. “Populism is all about marketing,” said Belvaux.

The movie’s plot and characters are inspired by a wide range of material, from Paul Moreira’s documentary “Danse avec le FN” to the Neo-Nazi collective Maison Flamande to personal testimonies that Belvaux collected along the way.

Even if the movie deals with a touchy subject, it was easily financed, said Belvaux. Pre-bought by French public broadcaster France 3, pay TV channel Canal Plus, the film was produced by Synecdoche and co-produced, as well as repped in international markets by Paris-based company Le Pacte.

The movie has already sparked interest from foreign buyers, said Camille Neel, head of international sales at Le Pacte who will be on hand to present the movie to distributors at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.

Belvaux said his ultimate hope with “This is Our Land” is that people who watch the film will come out of it with a better understanding of the mechanisms of a populist party and what lies behind chosen words.

Does the director think the movie will convert FN voters into socialists or republicans?

“The FN activists won’t likely show up but those who don’t vote or those who are on the margins, unsure of what party they belong to might turn up,” said Belvaux.