Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp Posts Record Losses of $135 Million

PARIS– Luc Besson’s 17-year old film studio EuropaCorp has posted historic losses of 119.9 million Euros ($135 million) during this fiscal year (ending in March 2017), driven drown by a series of English-language flops and its costly U.S. distribution operations.

EuropaCorp said this year’s losses, which more than doubled the $44 million loss it had posted in 2010, were due to the under-performance of its U.S. slate, citing “9 Lives,” “Shut In,” “Miss Sloane” and The “Circle.”

The banner distributed those films in the U.S. via RED, its joint venture with Relativity Media, and said it spent more than 100 million Euros in P&A costs which were not recouped.

Although EuropaCorp didn’t mention Relativity in its financial release, the company acknowledged that it made “dramatic changes” to its U.S. distribution strategy.

In light of Relativity’s bankruptcy woes, EuropaCorp indeed opted to find another partner in the U.S. and inked a multi-year deal with STX Motion Pictures Group. Under the multi-year pact, STX handles the theatrical marketing and distribution services for upcoming EuropaCorp releases, notably “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

EuropaCorp said losses have already been partly covered with the 60 million Euros ($67 million) brought by FF Motion Invest and the sales of its multiplexes for 20 million Euros ($22.7 million) and music library for 14 million Euros ($16.3 million).

EuropaCorp will now be focusing on action and science fiction films which the company has a track record at delivering. Some of the outfit’s most successful films are “Taken” (the trilogy), “The Fifth Element” and “Lucy.”

Going forward, EuropaCorp’s return to profitability will depend in large parts on the performance of “Valerian,” even if the company has limited its risk by raising roughly 90% of the film’s budget with presales and equity investment.

With an estimated budget of $180 million, “Valerian” is considered to be the priciest independently-financed movie ever made.

“Valerian” has to gross about $400 million worldwide to help EuropaCorp get back in the black, argued Pavel Govciyan, an analyst at Natixis, adding that he was optimistic “Valerian” could reach that target.