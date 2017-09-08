Loco Films Nabs World Sales on Contanza Novick’s Toronto Player ‘The Future Ahead’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
Loco Films Acquires Contanza Novick's Toronto
Courtesy of Loco Films

Paris-based Loco Films has snatched up international sales rights to Constanza Novick’s debut feature, “The Future Ahead,” an Argentinan friendship tale which is world premiering at Toronto in the Discovery section.

The film charts the friendship between two women, played by Dolores Fonzi, the Argentinian star of “La Cordillera” and “Paulina,” and Pilar Gamboa (“El incendio”), from pre-adolescence through to motherhood and divorce.

“The film’s core is not so much women as women’s friendship, a bond which men find difficult to understand: the degree of intimacy, passion, confidence which women can feel among themselves,” Novick told Variety.

“The Future Ahead” is produced by Argentinian filmmaker Lisandro Alonso, whose credits include “Jauja,” which won Cannes’s Un Certain Regard Fipresci nod in 2014.

Loco Films’ current slate includes Olivier Meys’ “Bitter Flowers,” Mehdi Ben Attia’s “Of Skin and Men” and Guérin van de Vorst’s “Son of Ben.”

