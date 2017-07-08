Czech-Slovak Film ‘Little Crusader’ Wins Best Film at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

“Little Crusader,” a Czech-Slovak medieval quest film by Vaclav Kadrnka, won the Crystal Globe for best film at the Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading movie event, on Saturday. It is the first time in 15 years that a local film has won the top prize at the festival.

The film, starring Karel Roden, typifies the kind of emergent voices the fest relishes in discovering, made by a Czech emigre educated in the U.K. whose first film in 2011, “Eighty Letters,” examined daily life under communism.

Jeremy Renner, who was feted with the fest president’s prize during the gala closing at the 1970s-era Hotel Thermal, said “I love you” to fest prexy Jiri Bartoska, calling him “this bearded babushka” who keeps the seven-decade old event going. Bartoska, in exchange, held up Renner’s weighty crystal orb for him because Renner’s arms were both recently broken while filming a stunt. The actor presented “Wind River” at the fest, which took the audience prize.

“Men Don’t Cry,” a Bosnian film that takes on the emotional aftermath of the Balkan War, won a special jury prize, while Peter Bebjak won director honors for “The Line,” a Slovakia/Ukraine story of border tensions.

Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire were jointly awarded actress honors for their portrayals of women grappling with the Rwandan genocide in Joanna Kos-Krauze’s Polish film “Birds Are Singing in Kigali.”

More to follow.