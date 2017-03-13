Denmark-based, LevelK has closed a first raft of deals on “Oddsockeaters,” Galina Miklinova’s family animated feature acquired in the run up to FilMart.

“Oddsockeaters” was picked up for the United Arab Emirates (Empire Networks), Korea (9ers Entertainment), Poland (Vivarto) and China.

Based on Pavel Srut’s bestselling book, “Oddsockeaters” turns on the lives of small invisible sock thieves — those responsible for socks that go missing, leaving only one from a pair.

“Oddsockeaters” is the feature debut of Galina Miklinova, a celebrated Czech illustrator. Set against the backdrop of feuding oddsockeating gangs, the $1.85 million (Euros1.7 million) comedy adventure revolves around Hugo, who moves in with his gangster uncle and two cousins after the death of his grand-father.

Ondrej Trojan produced the film for Total HelpArt T.H.A. Zuzana Mistrikova and Ľubica Orechovska from PubRes, Petr Horak from Alkay Animation Prague, Arsen Anton Ostojic from Filmosaurus Rex and Ceska Televise co-produced, while Michaela Syslova exec produced.

“Oddsockeaters” was released by Falcon in the Czech Republic in October and had a healthy run at the box office, selling over 200,000 tickets.