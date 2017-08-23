LevelK Climbs ‘The Butterfly Tree’ With Melissa George Ahead of Toronto (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has acquired world sales rights to Priscilla Cameron’s feature debut “The Butterfly Tree,” an Australian drama starring Melissa George (“The Slap”) and Ewen Leslie (“Top of the Lake”) in the run-up to Toronto, where the movie will play in the Discovery section.

A coming-of-age tale, “The Butterfly Tree” centers on a widowed father, Al, and his teenage son, Finn, who fall for the same woman, Evelyn, a former burlesque queen-turned-florist. As father and son eventually discover that they are competing for the affections of the same woman, old wounds are reopened over the death of Finn’s mother.

“The Butterfly Tree” just had its Australian premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival. It previously participated in the Berlinale Project Talent Market and was developed through the Binger International Film Lab. The film’s script won the Australian Writers Guild award.

The movie was produced by Bridget Callow-Wright and financed by Screen Queensland, Cowlick Entertainment Group, MIFF Premiere Fund, Film Victoria, The Post Lounge and Vendetta Productions.

Ed Oxenbould (“Wildlife”) and Sophie Lowe (“Beautiful Kate”) complete the cast.

“The Butterfly Tree” will be released in Australia in October by Vendetta Films.

Cameron previously directed two shorts, “Tidal Mark” and “Edge of Reality.”