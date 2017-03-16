PARIS– Brazilian helmer Kleber Mendonça Filho is set to preside Cannes’ Critics Week, the section running alongside Cannes Intl. Film Festival, honoring first and second films.

Mendonça Filho, whose latest film “Aquarius” competed at Cannes last year, will succeed to Andrea Arnold as president of the jury. Joined by Colombian producer Diana Bustamante Escobar, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, Hania Mroué, president of Liban’s Metropolis) and French actor Niels Schneider, Mendonça Filho’s jury will hand out the Grand Prize to one of the seven feature films playing in competition, as well as the Revelation prize and Discovery award for the best short film.

Some of the up-and-coming filmmakers showcased at Cannes’ Critics’ Week include Rebecca Zlotowski (“Belle épine”), Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter”), Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy (“The Tribe”), David Robert Mitchell (“It Follows”), Santiago Mitre (“Paulina”), Oliver Laxe (“Mimosas”) and Julia Ducournau (“Grave”).

A prestigious launchpad for emerging directors, Critics Weeks is headed by Charles Tesson.