Kino Lorber Lands North American Rights to Animated ‘Tehran Taboo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired rights for the U.S. and English-speaking Canada to “Tehran Taboo,” a rotoscope-animated feature that interweaves the sex lives of a prostitute, a male musician and two young women in Tehran.

France’s Celluloid Dreams has also closed a slew of other deals for the pic.

“Taboo” rights have gone to AZ Films for French-speaking Canada; ARP Selection for France; Praesens Film for Switzerland; Seven Films for Greece; Maywin Media AB for CIS and the Baltics; Discovery Film and Video Distribution for former Yugoslavia; Cirko Film for Hungary; and Luna Films for Singapore.

Kino Lorber is planning to release “Taboo” in February.

Directed by Iranian-born, Germany-based first-timer Ali Soozandeh, “Taboo” is a German/Austrian co-production. Pic world premiered at the Cannes Critics’ Week in May before segueing to a competition slot at the Annecy Intl. Animated Film Festival.

Positive reviews have drawn parallels between “Taboo” and fellow Iranian expat Marjane Satrapi’s international arthouse hit “Persepolis,” pointing out that they are both irreverent animated assaults on Iranian mores.

Camino Filmverleih will be releasing “Taboo” in Germany in November while in Austria it will go out via Filmladen.

Other titles on the Celluloid Dreams fall slate include Xavier Legrand’s “Custody,” Andrew Haigh’s “Lean on Pete” and Susanna Nicchiarelli’s “Nico, 1988.”