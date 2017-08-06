Just Film Takes Swiss Director Rolando Colla’s ‘Seven Days’ for Benelux (EXCLUSIVE)

LOCARNO, Switzerland — Just Film Distribution has acquired Benelux rights from London-based Film Republic to “Seven Days,” the fifth feature by Swiss auteur Rolando Colla whose career launched from the Locarno Film Festival in 1998 with “Le monde a l’envers.”

Set on the sensual Sicilian island of Levanzo, “Seven Days” is an erotically charged two-hander in which a botanist named Ivan (Bruno Todeschini), who is licking his wounds from a broken relationship, gets entangled with a married costume designer named Chiara, played by Alessia Barela, who also starred in Colla’s previous pic, coming-of-ager “Summer Games.” Both middle aged, they are on the island to organise his brother’s wedding with her best friend.

“Seven Days,” which has been making the festival circuit rounds, was picked up earlier this year by the UK’s Swipe Pictures, which will release it in the UK and Ireland in September.

Produced by Elena Pedrazzoli at Zurich-based Peacock Film, co-produced by Prato/Rome-based Emanuele Nespeca at Solaria Film, and associate-produced by Rome’s Movimento Film, with the assistance of Paris’ Arsam Sarl, “Seven Days” will also be going out on Italian screens later this month, self-distributed by Solaria and Movimento.

The Benelux deal was negotiated by Just Film managing director Jean Heijl and Film Republic chief Xavier Henry-Rashid who said he is in advanced negotiations to sell other territories on the pic during Locarno.