Julie Delpy to Receive Honorary Tribute at 30th European Film Awards

Julie Delpy, the Oscar-nominated French-American writer, filmmaker and actress, will receive the European Achievement in World Cinema award at the 30th European Film Awards in December. The honor recognizes Delpy’s rich and diverse career in front of and behind the camera.

The Paris-born Delpy is best known for her role opposite Ethan Hawke in Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” (1995), “Before Sunset” (2004) and “Before Midnight” (2013), which she co-wrote. Delpy received an Oscar nomination in screenwriting for “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight” (shared with Linklater and Hawke) as well as a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the latter.

A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Delpy has directed, written or acted in more than 30 films. She’s been nominated at the European Film Awards twice, first as an actress in Volker Schlöndorff’s “Homo Faber,” in 1991, and as a director in 2007 with “2 Days in Paris,” which also earned a Cesar nomination. Her film “Le Skylab” received the Special Prize of the jury at San Sebastian in 2011, and “Lolo” premiered at Venice in 2015.

Delpy has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious directors, including Jean-Luc Godard, who discovered her when she was 14 years old and cast her in “Detective” in 1985; Bertrand Tavernier for “The Passion of Beatrice,” which earned her the Cesar for best newcomer; Carlos Saura for “The Dark Night”; Agnieszka Holland for “Europa Europa”; Jim Jarmusch for “Broken Flowers”; and Todd Solondz for “Wiener-Dog.”

The 30th European Film Awards ceremony will take place Dec. 9 in Berlin.