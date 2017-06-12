Johnny Depp Heads to U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival for New Cineramageddon Event

Johnny Depp will be at this year’s Glastonbury Festival in England to introduce three of his favorite movies and talk about his selections with filmmaker Julien Temple.

Glastonbury, Britain’s premier music festival, is embracing cinema this year with a new Cineramageddon tent, curated by Temple. Depp, as guest of honor, will present “The Libertine,” “Withnail & I,” and “Dead Man,” and speak about what the films mean to him.

“Dead Man” and “The Libertine” both star Depp. “This is one of those films that got lost in the shuffle,” he said of the latter. “It’s a film that a lot of people on which worked very hard, and one that I’m very proud of.”

Speaking about “Withnail & I,” he said: “No film has ever made me laugh more, or filled me with me with so much joy… and dread! For me, this is perfect cinema. Genius.”

Depp added that Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Man” is an “epic visual poem.” He said: “It’s unlike anything else. A film which means many different things to many different people.”

Organizers of Glastonbury say that Cineramageddon will have the biggest screen in the U.K. and accommodate 2,000 moviegoers. It will, Glastonbury said, offer “a unique post-apocalyptic and nocturnal ambience in which to watch an unforgettable program of films.”

Julien Temple’s film about the festival, “Glastonbury,” opens Cineramageddon, which runs for five nights. Other films include “Apocalypse Now” and “Mad Max Fury Road.”

A smaller 500-person Black Lamp Cinema tent will screen classic films during the day and have guests and talks about the selection. Glastonbury runs for five days, starting June 21.