Johnny Depp asks Glastonbury: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Johnny Depp sparked controversy while introducing his movie “The Libertine” at the Glastonbury festival with a comment about assassinating the U.S. president.
Depp is at the U.K. music festival as part of its Cineramageddon event. Presenting the first of the three movies he has selected, he asked festival goers: “Can you bring Trump here?” Responding to subsequent jeers, he said: “You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”
Depp then added: “I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”
The BBC reported the news first, and noted that he went on to further qualify his comment, which some read as a reference to the 1885 shooting of Abraham Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth.
“By the way, this is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible,” Depp said. “It’s just a question, I’m not insinuating anything.”
Depp arrived at Glastonbury in a vintage Cadillac and introduced three of his favorite movies: “The Libertine,” “Withnail & I,” and “Dead Man,” before answering questions from the crowd. Filmmaker Julien Temple is curating Cineramageddon.
(The real question is when was the last time an actor or actress acted like an asshole but wasn’t acting?)
More Depp questions:
When was the last time Depp had a drug test or alcohol test?
When was the last time Depp beat his wife?
When was the last time Depp was arrested for assault?
When was the last time Depp didn’t have body guards to protect his puny ass.
When was the last time Depp’s bodyguards attacked a disabled UC Irvine medical professor Robin Eckert and hand-cuffed and dragged her 40 feet across the floor, resulting in injuries including a dislocated elbow.
When was the last time Depp breached Australia’s strict biosecurity rabies laws failing to declare his Yorkshire Terrier to the Australian Customs Service when he flew by private jet into Queensland, where he was working on the fifth Pirates installment.
When was the last time Hollywood snobs like Depp acted like they were above the law and didn’t have to obey the rules like the rest of us.
When was the last time Depp said in an interview with the German magazine Stem… “America is dumb, is something like a dumb puppy that has big teeth—that can bite and hurt you, aggressive.”
And above all…When was the last time Johnny Depp got an Oscar?
If you answered “never”, you can now understand why this poor excuse for a role model with failing career is doing his best to do the bidding of those in Hollywood who hate Trump.
The man is a clown.
Pathetic drug addict & abuser of women makes a slurry speech about assassinating the POTUS. These Hollywood dimwits eventually sabotage themselves due to an OD or public relations nightmare. Liberal lunacy on full display, moron.