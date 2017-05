Johnny Depp is set to star in “King of the Jungle,” a dark comedy to be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. The pic is based on a true story first published in Condé Nast’s Wired by Joshua Davis. The film is from Condé Nast Entertainment, Zaftig Films, MadRiver Pictures, and Epic Entertainment.

