Joachim Trier’s ‘Thema’ Chosen by Norway to Run for Foreign-Language Oscar Nomination

Ahead of its international premiere at Toronto Film Festival, Joachim Trier’s supernatural thriller “Thelma” has been chosen as Norway’s entry for the Foreign-Language Oscar category.

Trier’s fourth feature, “Thelma” opened last month’s Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund and received the Norwegian Film Critics Prize. Trier previously directed “Louder Than Bombs,” “Oslo, 31. august” and “Reprise.”

“Thelma confirms that Trier is a unique and style-safe film artist of a broad and international format,” stated the Norwegian Oscar committee. “The film has become an all-embraced, ambitious and personal drama about a young woman’s awakening and detachment.”

Sindre Guldvog, who presides over the Oscar committee and runs the Norwegian Film Institute, said “Thelma is a film that touches the viewer on several levels, both emotionally and intellectually; it is visually striking, modern in its expression, at the same time with clear references to film classics.”

Written by Eskil Vogt and Trier, the film portrays Thelma (Eili Harboe), a young student in Oslo who starts to experience extreme seizures and learns that the violent episodes are a symptom of frightening and inexplicable supernatural abilities.

The film was produced by Thomas Robsahm at Motlys AS. The Orchard acquired North American rights to “Thelma” in April and plans to release the film on Nov. 10 after its screenings at Toronto and New York Film Festivals.

SF Norge will release the film in Norway on Sep. 15. Paris-based Memento Films International handles international sales.

