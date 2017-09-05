Jerome Rougier Appointed Head of Distribution at Wild Bunch

PARIS– Pan-European film group Wild Bunch has upped Jerome Rougier, one of its longtime executives, to run the company’s distribution activities in France.

Rougier’s appointment as head of Wild Bunch Distribution in France follows the exit of Thierry Lacaze who left the banner last month to take a job at Studiocanal.

The exec, who joined Wild Bunch in 2004 from Studiocanal, has been working primarily in marketing and acquisitions of foreign-language films which are aimed at being released by Wild Bunch Distribution in France, notably on the outfit’s e-cinema banner.

Rougier was mainly trained by former Wild Bunch Distribution boss Jean-Philippe Tirel during the company’s golden years. He’s known in the industry for having a soft spot of U.S. independent cinema, topical movies and genre films, ranging from Ramin Bahrani’s “99 Homes” to Mikkel Nørgaard’s “The Keeper of Lost Causes.”

As head of Wild Bunch Distribution, Rougier will now be in charge of handling Wild Bunch’s French film slate which entails several mainstream Gallic comedies – such as the sequel of “Star 80” — and a handful of auteur movies – such as Raymond Depardon’s “12 Jours” — that have played at festivals and are being represented in international markets by Wild Bunch.

Rougier is taking up the role at a challenging time for the listed company which has been struggling financially and has seen its distribution roster thin out in recent years.