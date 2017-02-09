Stand-up comedian and former “The Daily Show” producer Jena Friedman is to make her directorial debut with comedy “Serial Dater,” which stars Imogen Poots (“Green Room,” “Knight of Cups”), Timothy Simons (HBO’s “Veep”) and John Cho (“Star Trek” and “Harold and Kumar” franchises). WestEnd Films has started international sales in Berlin.

The movie, which shoots this summer, follows Jane, a career-driven 30-year-old surviving singledom in New York City. “Enter Ted, a.k.a. the perfect guy: he’s handsome, he’s fun, he’s smart. Oh, and he might also be a serial killer,” according to a statement. “And if he is… is being in a loving relationship with a serial killer worse than going back to being a single woman in her 30s?”

“’Serial Dater’ is a dark romantic comedy about love and relationships, and the compromises we make to sustain them,” Friedman said. “The goal is let those who watch ‘Serial Dater’ laugh at the compromises they make for love as well as serve as a morbid little lullaby for those struggling to find bedmates in a city that never sleeps.”

The film is produced by Molly Conners (“Birdman,” “Tulip Fever”), Anders Bard (“I Love You Man,” “Along Came Polly”), Amanda Bowers (“Wish I Was Here”), Jane Oster (“The Birth of a Nation”) and Friedman. It falls under WestEnd’s recently launched female-audience brand WeLove, in addition to the recently announced “The Sweet Life.”