Toronto: Jean-Michel Basquiat Doc by Sara Driver Acquired by The Match Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

The Match Factory has picked up the international rights to the documentary “Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat,” the third feature-length film by the filmmaker Sara Driver. The pic will premiere in the TIFF Docs section at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

Driver, who is known for her collaborations with Jim Jarmusch and for her previous works “When Pigs Fly” (premiered in competition at Locarno in 1993) and “Sleepwalks” (opening film of Cannes Critics’ Week in 1983, awarded the Prix de Georges Sadoul given by the Cinematheque Francaise), explores in her latest film the pre-fame years of the celebrated American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“ ‘Boom for Real’ combines the life of Basquiat, as this effervescent figure, during his late formative years in New York City, and how his vision was embodied not only by the city, but its people and arts culture of the late 1970s and ’80s,” according to a statement. His story is told through archival footage and through the memories of people who knew him personally, including rapper Fab 5 Freddy, Jarmusch and graffiti artist Lee Quiñones.

The statement continues: “NYC was changing: the downtown artists were creating their own scene in places which became famous later like Club 57, CBGB, Mudd Club, and pop-up galleries. Basquiat was emblematical, crossing borders between art forms as graffiti, clothes painting and making music.”

“I am highly enthusiastic to bring Sara Driver’s film to the world. Basquiat’s story blew me away by the richness of his art and his personal strength,” Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory, said.

The film was produced by Driver with Rachel Dengiz, producer of the Emmy award-winning documentary “Medora” and associate producer of Jarmusch’s “Coffee and Cigarettes.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by ICM Partners, representing the North American rights, and The Match Factory.

The film completes The Match Factory’s line-up of seven films in Toronto: “Foxtrot” by Samuel Maoz, “Zama” by Lucrecia Martel, “Looking for Oum Kulthum” by Shirin Neshat, “Three Peaks” by Jan Zabeil, Germany’s Oscar entry for the foreign-language category “In the Fade” by Fatih Akin, and “The Other Side of Hope” by Aki Kaurismäki.