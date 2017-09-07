International Newswire: James Corden to Be Honored at Rose d’Or Awards

In the International Newswire today, James Corden is set to be honored by the Rose d’Or Awards; international critics crown Aki Kaurismäki’s latest film as the year’s best movie; and Daniel Mays, Emilia Jones and Bella Ramsey join acclaimed photographer Tom Beard’s feature debut ‘Two for Joy.’

James Corden, host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” will be named Entertainer of the Year at the 56th Rose d’Or Awards ceremony in Berlin on Sept. 19. The inaugural award recognizes “the contribution to the world of entertainment of one talented individual over the past 12 months,” according to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which presents the prize.

The EBU added that Corden, who has hosted “The Late Late Show” since 2015, “has made a huge global impact with his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ feature, helping ‘The Late Late Show’ YouTube channel to reach over a billion views.” The segment sees famous musical guests joining Corden in his car to sing along to their songs with him while he’s driving.

‘THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE’ IS THE BEST FILM OF THE YEAR, FIPRESCI SAYS

The International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci) has named Aki Kaurismäki’s “The Other Side of Hope” the best film of the past year. Kaurismäki will receive the Fipresci Grand Prix during the opening ceremony of the San Sebastián Film Festival on Sept. 22. Hundreds of film critics and journalists from around the world picked the Berlinale entry and winner of the Silver Bear for best director out of all feature-length films premiered internationally since July 2016. It’s the second time the Finnish filmmaker has won the prize. The Federation also honored Kaurismäki’s 2002 film “The Man Without a Past.”

‘TWO FOR JOY’ ADDS DANIEL MAYS, EMILIA JONES, BELLA RAMSEY

Daniel Mays (“Rogue One”), Emilia Jones (“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”) and Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”) will join Samantha Morton (“Sweet and Lowdown”) and Billie Piper (“City of Tiny Lights”) in acclaimed photographer Tom Beard’s feature film debut “Two for Joy.”

Produced by Blonde to Black Pictures, the film is described as a “lyrical exploration of modern Britain” and “an authentic, unflinching and ultimately redemptive coming-of-age drama following a daughter, her mother and her wayward younger brother as their relationship reaches critical mass.”

Principal photography began Sep. 4 in Dorset, Southern England, and Wales.

HANAZUKI CREATORS TO SPEAK AT CINEKID

Hanneke Metselaar and Niko Stumpo, the creators of the popular Hanazuki character brand (now owned by Hasbro), and Sarah Cox, creative director at Aardman, will be among the guest speakers at the upcoming Cinekid for Professionals confab in Amsterdam.

Speakers at the event, which focuses on children’s media, also include Jais Christensen, creative manager of digital games at Lego; David Kleeman of kids’ entertainment consultancy firm Dubit; Monika Bielskyte, founder of All Future Everything — AFE Media; and Claire Cook of Nexus Studios.

Cinekid for Professionals runs Oct. 24-27 as part of the Cinekid Festival, which tours The Netherlands Oct. 14-27, with its final six days in Amsterdam.

FOX NETWORKS GROUP IBERIA, CBS PACT ON ‘SEAL TEAM,’ ‘INSTINCT’

Fox Networks Group (FNG) Iberia, part of FNG Europe & Africa, has announced a multi-season licensing deal with CBS Studios Intl. for the exclusive basic pay-TV rights in Spain to CBS’ new Navy SEALS series “Seal Team,” starring David Boreanaz, and new midseason crime drama “Instinct,” featuring Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative working to stop a serial killer.

The agreement also extends FNG Iberia’s licensing rights to other CBS shows, including “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” “Bull” and “MacGyver” are also currently under license with FNG Iberia.

LINEUP, ZDF INK DISTRIBUTION PACT

Dutch distribution company Lineup Industries and Germany’s ZDF Enterprises have signed a distribution agreement that sees the Amsterdam-based group become the go-to for ZDF Enterprises’ international formats sales, with “4 For Family,” “Quiz Champion” and “The Game Begins” joining the Lineup slate as the first three titles.

“Lineup Industries has established itself as a distribution partner of note with extensive formats know-how and deep market knowledge,” said ZDF president and CEO Alexander Coridass. “We are convinced that our shows are in capable hands and that this team will drive forth their international market presence.”

AMAZON’S GERMAN HIT ‘YOU ARE WANTED’ MOVES INTO 2ND SEASON

The second season of Amazon’s hit German series “You Are Wanted,” starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is set to begin production on Sept. 14. Amazon’s first original German series, about a hotel manager whose life is turned upside down following a mysterious cyber attack, became the most watched show on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and Austria when it premiered in March. American actor Michael Landes, Jessica Schwarz and Dutch shooting star Hannah Hoekstra join the cast, which also includes Alexandra Maria Lara and Catrin Striebeck, for the six-episode season two, which will premiere in 2018. Schweighöfer’s Pantaleon Films, Warner Bros. Entertainment and Warner Bros. International Television Production Deutschland are producing.

INDIANS TO WATCH LOCAL ‘LIP SYNC BATTLE’

Viacom Intl. Media Networks (VIMN) has announced its first-ever format license deal in India, with FremantleMedia set to produce “Lip Sync Battle” for local audiences. The FremantleMedia production will be known as “Lip Sing Battle” in India and will air in a primetime slot on Saturday and Sunday on the Star India network general entertainment channel Star Plus. “Lip Sing Battle India,” which debuts this fall, will feature some of India’s biggest celebrities across Bollywood, TV and sports. It’s the sixth “Lip Sync Battle” deal in Asia, which has seen adaptations in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, and the 21st globally, making it Viacom’s fastest ever travelling format.

CONTENT REBRANDED AS KEW

The U.K.’s Content Media Corporation is now operating under the Kew Media Group brand name following its acquisition by the Canadian company earlier this year. The newly christened unit will see its full brand rollout at this year’s Mipcom TV mart in Cannes, which runs Oct. 16-19. Kew Media’s companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of new multi-genre content annually. Its subsidiaries include Aito Media, Architect Films, Bristow Global Media, Campfire Film & Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media and Spirit Digital Media. Kew Media has primary offices in Toronto, London, Los Angeles and New York.