Cobie Smulders, who starred with Tom Cruise in “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” and also appeared in “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” is to lead the cast of British comedy “Songbird,” alongside Jessica Hynes, who appeared in “Bridget Jones’s Baby” last year, and was the co-star and co-writer, with Simon Pegg, of cult TV comedy “Spaced.”

“Songbird” is the fourth feature from writer/director Jamie Adams (“Black Mountain Poets,” “Benny & Jolene”), and is produced by Noel Clarke and Jason Maza for Unstoppable Entertainment, which had a U.K. hit last year with “Brotherhood.” Maggie Monteith at Dignity Film Finance is backing the project, which started to shoot this week on location in Western England.

The supporting cast includes Clarke (“Brotherhood,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness”), Ian Smith (“Sweat the Small Stuff,” “Popatron”), Laura Patch (“Star Stories,” “Life Begins”), Holli Dempsey (“Dad’s Army,” “Derek”) and Emily Atack (“Dad’s Army,” “The Inbetweeners”).

The film centers on Joanne Sykes, lead singer of once popular 90s indie rock band The Filthy Dukes, which is on the verge of falling apart, as is Joanne. “Joanne finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her with just about everyone, and there’s little left for her once the group disbands. So, thinking about the next step, she drunkenly applies for university,” according to a statement.

“University isn’t quite what Joanne expected – far less wild partying, and a lot more yoga and kale. While there, she falls in love with a librarian called Pete. It’s far from smooth sailing, but will going back to university be the new start she needs?”

Bet Rourich, whose recent credits include “Adult Life Skills,” serves as director of photography. David Wade is co-producing with Chris Reed of Freebie Films as exec producer.