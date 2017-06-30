ITV Studios Global Entertainment Appoints VP of Sales for French-Speaking Europe

ITV Studios Global Entertainment (ITVS GE) has appointed former BBC Worldwide’s senior exec Vincent Baylaucq as vice president of sales for French-speaking Europe.

Based in Paris, Baylaucq will be responsible for expanding ITVS GE’s business across France and French speaking territories. In his newly created role, Baylaucq will oversee the distribution of content from Tetra Media Studio, a production company acquired in February, across the region.

Tetra Media Studio has produced a flurry of popular drama series including “Un Village Français,””Les Hommes de l’Ombre” (“Spin”).

“ITV has a very clear strategy to grow its international content business. Together with their international family of companies including Tetra Media Studio, ITV Studios produces world-class and high-quality award-winning content which French broadcasters are particularly fond of,” said Baylaucq, who will report to Dan Gopal, the exec VP of EMEA distribution and global digital partners.

Gopal said “the French speaking market remains an important and growing region for the company, especially for UK and European drama.”

“It is crucial that our sales head is based in Paris to ensure we are ever closer to our broadcast and digital partners,” argued Gopal, who added that Baylaucq had “first class relationships and a comprehensive knowledge of the local market.”

Baylaucq has been in the TV industry for over 17 years and has worked for Canal Plus and most recently for BBC Worldwide, where he repped the company’s catalogue in France.