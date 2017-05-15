Isabelle Huppert Honored With Cannes Women in Motion Award

Isabelle Huppert, Oscar-nommed this year for “Elle,” will be honored with the Women in Motion Award by Kering and the Cannes Film Festival. Huppert also won a Golden Globe for the Paul Verhoeven film.

Huppert has in turn chosen Palestinian director Maysaloun Hamoud for the Young Talents award, which comes with a $55,000 grant. Hamoud’s film “In Between” tells the story of three young Palestinian women living in Tel Aviv.

“Things evolve slowly, and never enough. Since women continue to be confronted each day with countless obstacles, I am delighted and moved to be able to shine a spotlight on the talent of one of today’s most promising female directors, Maysaloun Hamoud, through the 2017 Women in Motion Young Talents Award. The free-spirited and joyful women that she portrays, torn between their desire for emancipation and the traditions that sometimes stifle them, are true heroines of our time,” Huppert said in a statement.

Last year’s Women in Motion award went to “Thelma and Louise” stars and women’s rights advocates Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. The award will be given at the Women in Motion dinner Sunday night in Cannes.

Kering chairman Francoi-Henri Pinault said, “Isabelle Huppert is globally acclaimed as an actress for her eclectic choices and creative audacity. She is an actress with raw talent who succeeded in gaining recognition in an environment in which female representation is still a major challenge. By presenting her with this award, we wish to salute her considerable contribution to the world of cinema as well as her ability, through her roles and her career, to inspire new generations of women such as the director Maysaloun Hamoud, whose film is an ode to tolerance and diversity.”