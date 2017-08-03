International Deals Roll In For Georgian Hijack Movie ‘Hostages’

WestEnd Films has sealed a raft of deals for “Hostages,” Rezo Gigineishvili’s fictionalized retelling of a real-life 1980s hijacking.

In France Kinovista has landed the rights and the film has been released this week. Elsewhere, WestEnd, which is across worldwide sales, has sold the rights to Lucky Dogs in Scandinavia, Merlino in Italy, Karma in Spain, and Jushi in China.

HBO Europe has taken pay TV rights for its channels in Eastern Europe.

The sales come as the international trailer for the film is released, and ahead of its screening at the Sarajevo Film Festival. It is also in the line-ups of the Melbourne Film Festival and New Zealand Film Festival.

“Hostages” is a Georgia-Russia co-production. It was produced by Rezo Gigineishvili through NEBO Film Company, with Russia’s Mikhail Fenogenov, independent Georgian producer Tamara Tatishvili, and Vladimer Katcharava through Georgia’s 20 Steps Productions. Ewa Puszczynska (“Ida”) is also on board through Poland’s Extreme Emotions.

The film is set in Soviet Georgia in 1983 and follows the attempts of a young couple, Nika and Ana, and their friends to escape the Communist regime. On Nika and Ana’s wedding day the group put their plan into action, hijacking a plane bound for Turkey, with unforeseen consequences. The hijacking is based on a real-life 1983 episode.

The movie was well received at Berlin this year, where Variety said it was an important part of Georgia’s new wave.