Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired “The Insult,” Lebanese-born filmmaker Ziad Doueiri’s follow up to “The Attack,” and will start pre-selling the movie at the European Film Market in Berlin next month.

“The Insult” was co-written by Doueiri and Joëlle Touma, his co-scribe on “The Attack” which scooped several awards including San Sebastian’s special mention of the jury.

A modern-day fable about dignity and justice set in Liban, “The Insult” turns on trivial incident between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee which degenerates into a highly-publicised trial and ends up dividing Palestinians and Lebanese Christians communities.

“When we first read the script, the force of the story penned by Doueiri and Touma blew us away,” said Nicolas Eschbach, the founder and CEO of Indie Sales. “We are happy and proud to work with such brilliant producers that year after year dedicate their time to producing strong films often presented in the most prestigious festivals.”

In “The Insult,” Doueiri uses his background as a politically-engaged Lebanese filmmaker to delve into the themes previously developed in “The Attack,” a drama centering on a renown Arab surgeon living in Israel who discovers that his wife is the perpetrator of a suicide bombing.

“The Insult” is the fourth film of Doueiri, who started his career working as first camera assistant for Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown.”

“The Insult” is co-produced by Rouge International and Tessalit Productions (“Slack Bay”) which previously collaborated on Doueiri’s “West Beirut” and “The Attack.”

Currently in post-production, “The Insult” will be released in France by Diaphana Distribution.