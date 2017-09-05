Hungary Selects Golden Bear Winner ‘On Body and Soul’ as Foreign Language Oscar Entry

Ildikó Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul” will be Hungary’s entry into this year’s race for the best foreign-language film at the Academy Awards.

Envedi’s (“My Twentieth Century”) film is billed as a “strangely beautiful love story.” It follows the relationship between two abattoir workers, Endre, played by Géza Morcsányi, and Maria, played by Alexandra Borbély, who are having the same dream.

It scooped the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. In its home territory, it was released in March by Mozinet. Films Boutique is handling international sales. SVOD service MUBI has licensed it in the U.K.

“On Body and Soul” will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where it is part of the Contemporary World Cinema line-up.

“‘On Body and Soul’ keeps our minds alert even as it places us under a spell,” said TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey, in talking about this year’s selection. “It reminds us how much we need filmmakers who can embrace both the gorgeous and the grotesque as equally meaningful aspects of human experience.”

The Hungarian Oscar Committee selected the movie as the country’s entry. Its members include screenwriter Réka Divinyi, writer-director Krisztina Goda, distribution executive András Kálmán, and producer Pál Sándor.

During Berlin, Variety described “On Body and Soul” as “Enyedi’s uneven but intriguing comeback feature.”