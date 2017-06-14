Hugh Bonneville, Hope Davis, Alan Ritchson to Star in Israel-Palestine Movie ‘The Rock Pile’

Hugh Bonneville, Hope Davis, and Alan Ritchson have all joined the cast of “The Rock Pile,” the upcoming movie set in Jerusalem and following Time Magazine war correspondent Bob Hastings.

“Downton Abbey” star Bonneville will play Hastings as he is assigned to cover events in Jerusalem where he uncovers a story of three boys of different faiths who are brought together through a shared love of soccer. Hope Davis (“Captain America: Civil War”) will play a Time Magazine editor, and Alan Ritchson a Fox News reporter.

London-based Joejack Entertainment is producing the movie with Z Productions and 2-Teams Productions. It will be directed by John Deery (“Conspiracy of Silence”) who also produces.

“From the moment I first read “The Rock Pile” I felt buoyed by its tolerance and understanding,” Bonneville said. “With children from fractured backgrounds as our guides, this film acknowledges religious and social differences, while reminding us of our common humanity.”

Deery added that “The Rock Pile” goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “I have been lucky enough to surround myself with some great talent to help bring my vision to the screen and, in particular, am delighted to be working with Hugh Bonneville again on this timely and important film,” he said.

The Jerusalem Film Fund and the Palestinian community are supporting the movie, which will shoot on location in Israel and New York later this year. The producers are in the process of appointing a sales agent and worldwide rights for the film are available.