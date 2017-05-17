Grindstone Entertainment Takes ‘Richard the Stork’ for North America

Grindstone Entertainment has closed a deal with Global Screen to acquire North American rights on German 3D animated film “Richard the Stork.” Sales company Global Screen is now sold out worldwide on the title, which saw its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Lionsgate will release the film June 30 in cooperation with digital service Google Play U.S. under the title “A Stork’s Journey.” It will receive a simultaneous theatrical release in 10 U.S. markets.

Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy winner Jane Lynch has been set for the English-language voice cast for the film. The “Glee” star will feature alongside actor-singer Drake Bell in the lead role, while YouTube star Justine Ezarik will guest star.

“We are thrilled to team up with Grindstone to bring this outstanding and highly entertaining birds road-movie to the U.S. audiences this June,” said Klaus Rasmussen, senior theatrical sales manager at Global Screen.

“Richard the Stork” tells the story of a sparrow, Richard, who grows up with a stork family convinced he is a stork himself. When the migratory birds leave to spend the winter in Africa, Richard, wanting to join them and prove he is one of them, hitchhikes through Europe by any means available, joined in his travels by an eccentric owl with an imaginary friend and a narcissistic, disco-singing parakeet. It is directed by Toby Genkel and co-directed and written by Reza Memari.

The film is produced by Kristine M. I. Knudsen for Knudsen und Streuber Medienmanufaktur and Emely Christians for Ulysses Filmproduktion. It is co-produced by Eric Goossens for Walking the Dog, Stéphan Roelants for Melusiné Productions and by Den Siste Skilling.