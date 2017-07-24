Golden Screen Rejects MM2 Asia’s Bid to Acquire Stake in Singapore’s Largest Cinema Chain

Golden Screen Rejects MM2 Asia's Bid
Courtesy of MM2 Entertainment

Singapore-based MM2 Asia’s plan to acquire a 50% stake in the country’s largest cinema chain has collapsed after the owner of the rest of the shares did not approve the plan.

It was announced Monday that the Singaporean media mini-conglomerate failed to get approval from Golden Screen, which owns half the stakes in Dartina Development. Dartina Development runs the Golden Village cinema business in Singapore.

MM2 Asia is the first film company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On June 13, the company made the acquisition plan public, announcing that it was in talks with Village Cinemas Australia to buy Village’s 50% share of Dartina for $133 million (S$184 million).

The deal was made on condition that approval from Golden Screen, which owns the rest of the stakes in the Golden Village theater chain, be granted by July 21. But such approval was not obtained by the deadline.

MM2 Asia said it was exploring other options.

Golden Village is currently the largest cinema chain in Singapore with 92 screens and 11 multiplexes. It is also a distributor.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad