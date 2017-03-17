RIO DE JANEIRO — VIU, the digital content producing unit of Brazil’s number one pay-TV programmer Globosat, will cover mega concert Rock in Rio, which will unspool in Rio during seven days in September featuring stars and bands, such as Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, The Who, and Guns N’ Roses.

The event is one of the priorities of VIU in 2017, along with Premio Multishow, the music award show of Globosat’s channel Multishow, which will also take place in September, VIU director Paulo Daudt Marinho, told Variety in an exclusive interview.

Multishow has the exclusive rights for pay-TV in Brazil of both events, and VIU will cover them pursuing a second-screen concept, providing interactive features during broadcast. VIU will hire local social media celebrities to enhance the viewing experience through the use of social networking platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. The effort begins with the pre-event warm-up, continues with the live transmission on Multishow’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and wraps with the post-event coverage and analysis.

Globosat launched VIU in November 2016. The unit, which is in charge of producing social media content for Globosat’s over 30 pay-TV channels, is initially focusing on channels Multishow and GNT. The unit produces both spinoffs of existing programs, as well as original digital content.

“Our proprieties and content must be everywhere,” Marinho said. “VIU is currently working with Globosat channels, but we may eventually be totally independent.”

Premio Multishow 2016, held in September, was the first big effort of VIU. With the help of top local YouTubers, such as Mauricio Meirelles, Felipe Neto and Whindersson Nunes, Multishow’s ratings with the event’s transmission increased 108% in relation to the previous year. There were 10.6 million interactions on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.