Glenn Close to be Honored at the Zurich Film Festival and present ‘The Wife’

Glenn Close will receive the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival. The six-time Academy Award nominee will also present her latest film at the Festival, “The Wife.”

“From her commanding portrayal of Patty Hewes in “Damages” to the glorious Marquise de Merteuil in Stephen Frears’ “Dangerous Liaisons” via Alex Forrest and Cruella De Vil, Glenn Close has brought her extraordinary presence to countless memorable roles over a truly formidable career,” said ZFF co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri in a statement.

Close has recently finished filming Julian Fellow’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Crooked House” and her other recent work includes sci-fi thriller “What Happened to Monday,” “The Girl With All the Gifts” and the comedy “Bastards.” She has also been in “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway.

She made her feature film debut in “The World According to Garp,” before receiving Oscar-nomination for “The Big Chill,” “The “Natural,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Albert Nobbs.”

Schildknecht and Spoerri said: “We are delighted to welcome her to Zurich and screen her latest film “The Wife.” Close’s “The Wife” co-stars Jonathan Pryce and Annie Starke, and director Björn Runge, will also be at the Zurich Film Festival.

In the film, Close plays Joan, an alpha female wife, and Pryce is Joe, her husband, a charismatic literary star. As Joan sacrifices her own talent and dreams to support her Joe, ignoring his infidelities, she reaches breaking point.

Embankment Films is handling worldwide sales of “The Wife,” which is produced by Tempo Productions, Silver Reel, Meta Film, Anonymous Content, and Spark Film and Television.

It was financed by Silver Reel, Creative Scotland, Film Väst, Chimney, the Swedish Film Institute and Svensk Filmindustri