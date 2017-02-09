Berlin-based X Filme is restructuring its operations and partnering with Jan Mojto’s Beta Film on a new division, X Filme Holding GmbH, that will oversee development, production, distribution and sales.

The new unit will be headed by X Filme’s Stefan Arndt, Uwe Schott and Andreas Brey, who joins from DZ Bank. Brey will also be responsible for finances and business development in particular. “The move is an effort to “adjust to the increasingly complex audiovisual industry,” the company said.

“In partnering up with Beta Film, X Filme will profit even more from the interlocking of production and national and international sales,” Schott and Brey said in a joint statement. “We are very happy that, together with Beta, we will be able to further position and establish German filmmaking with national and international productions on the national and international market as a force in the industry to be reckoned with.”

Mojto added: “For us, this partnership is another step in working together with the interesting German producers to create content for the international market out of Germany.”

X Filme’s partners include Arndt, Schott, Manuela Stehr and filmmakers Tom Tykwer, Wolfgang Becker and Dani Levy. The company will continue with the same team.

X Filme and Beta Film recently collaborated on the upcoming TV series “Babylon Berlin,” on which Tykwer is serving as showrunner.

X Filme’s films have included Tykwer and the Wachowski’s “Cloud Atlas” as well as earlier hits like Becker’s “Good Bye, Lenin” and Tykwer’s “Run, Lola, Run.”