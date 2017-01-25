Gaumont Television, the L.A.-based production and distribution arm of French film powerhouse Gaumont, is aiming to beef up its business with the promotion of Adam Fishbach as head of the creative affairs department and the appointment of Maia Hollinger as VP of creative affairs for original productions.

Joining Gaumont from Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Hollinger will work closely with Alexandra Hunter, VP of creative affairs, who spearheaded Netflix original series “Narcos” and “F Is for Family.”

Sean Wolfson, currently executive assistant to Gene Stein, the president of Gaumont Television U.S., has been promoted to manager of creative affairs.

Hunter, Hollinger and Wolfson will now report directly to Fishbach, who joined the company in 2013.

“As part of our growth it was the perfect time to acknowledge Adam for all of the great work he’s done these past three years. He’s the ideal executive to oversee the creative affairs department,” said Stein. “We are also pleased to be adding Maia to our experienced team with Alex, as well as recognizing Sean with this promotion. We look forward to heading into 2017 with this newly expanded department.”

Hollinger worked as director of television development for Brillstein Entertainment Partners from October 2013 to July 2016 and was previously coordinator of television development at Katalyst Production Company.

Wolfson joined Gaumont in October 2015 as executive assistant to the president.

Since its launch in 2011, Gaumont Television has produced a flurry of shows for the U.S. and international markets, notably award-winning “Narcos” and “Hannibal.” Its slate includes “The Frozen Dead,””Crosshair” and “Spy City.” The company has offices in Paris, London and Los Angeles.