Gaumont Names New Key Execs in Its Paris, L.A. Offices (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont, the film and TV studio behind “The Intouchables” and “Narcos,” has added several key execs to its global distribution team in Paris and Los Angeles.

Following the appointment of Vanessa Shapiro as president of Gaumont’s worldwide TV distribution and co-production earlier this year, Gaumont has tapped Cecilia Rossignol as VP of international TV sales and drama, Cherie Johnson was appointed VP of marketing, and Robby Amar joined the company as VP of TV acquisitions and distribution.

“2017 will be a year of significant growth for Gaumont, with over 40 drama series across multiple genres in development between our Los Angeles and Paris offices, and our new focus on acquisitions from third party producers,” said Shapiro. “The appointment of these highly respected and accomplished executives will be of paramount importance as we move into the production of new content over the next few months both in the U.S., and with our European co-production partners.”

Rossignol, who previously worked at Newen, 100% Distribution, and most recently FranceTV Distribution, will be responsible for selling and pre-selling Gaumont’s U.S. and French television programming within the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) territories, as well as solidifying partnerships for European co-productions.

Johnson, who is joining from Kinetic, will be in charge of developing strategic marketing initiatives for international TV sales out of Gaumont’s L.A. office. Amar, formerly at MarVista Entertainment, will focus on acquiring new TV series from third party producers for worldwide distribution. Rossignol, Johnson, and Amar will report to Shapiro.

Gaumont has also hired Rebekah Zarbarsky, who joins from talent management agency The Digital Brand Architects, as marketing manager. Laura Laas was recently appointed VP of international TV sales of animated programs, based out of Paris.

Gaumont’s wide-ranging slate includes Mathieu Amalric’s “Barbara,” which opened Un Certain Regard in Cannes last month; Armand Ianucci’s “The Death of Stalin”; the third season of “Narcos,” the drug-running Netflix series; the musical adventure toon series “Do, Re & Mi” featuring Kristen Bell’s songs as well as “F is For Family” for Netflix.