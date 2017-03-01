PARIS — Signalling its intention to drive further into film-TV production, French mini-major Gaumont will sell its 34% stake in Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathé, one of Europe’s biggest cinema theater chains, to fellow shareholder Pathé in a deal worth €380 million ($400 million).

Gaumont’s exit from Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathé ends a 16-year partnership with Pathé at the theater circuit, France’s biggest, and also present in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium comprising 108 theaters and 1,076 screens.

Gaumont’s divestment will allow it “to accelerate the promising development of its TV production activities in the U.S. and Europe. to reenforce its theatrical film production and to plan the expansion of Gaumont’s activities in Europe,” said Gaumont CEO Sidonie Dumas.

Jérome Seydoux, Pathé president, added: “This acquisition is a clear sign of Pathé’s will to develop and modernize cinema theaters.”

“The cinema theater is essential for theatrical films and theatrical films for cinema theaters,” Seydoux added.