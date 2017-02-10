“Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants,” the 2014 French animated hit that grossed over $25 million globally, is set for a sequel.

French production houses Futurikon and Backup, who partnered on the first installment of the “Minuscule” franchise, are re-teaming for the second opus, “Mandibles From Far Away,” which will follow the adventures of a ladybug across China.

Budgeted at $18.6 million, “Mandibles From Far Away” will be directed by Hélène Giraud and Thomas Szabo who helmed “Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants.”

Backup is in Berlin to represent German and English-speaking rights. UTA has come on board to co-rep domestic rights with Backup.

“The great thing with ‘Minuscule’ is the community of absolute fans the property has built over the years. I discovered it with my kids and became a fan myself,” said Joel Thibout, partner at Backup.

“The ‘Minuscule’ community is without borders: One million tickets sold in China in two weeks, 250,000 in Poland, more than half a million in Latin America…And then we discovered out friends at UTA were fans as well for years. It’s a blessing to finance and pitch a film as a fan, encouraged by your kids!” added Thibout.

The “Minuscule” film franchise is a spinoff of the hit series which was created by Giraud and Szabo over 10 years ago and traveled worldwide, including to the U.S. on ABC.

Production of the film has just begun and is being handled at Philippe Delarue’s Futurikon in Paris. Delivery is expected in early 2018.