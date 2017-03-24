PARIS– While Cannes recently announced the creation of a drama festival, on top of the Paris-set high-profile Series Mania festival (now in its eight year), the French government has decided to back the launch of a third international fest dedicated to series in Lille, a large city in Northern France.

The decision to host a new festival in Lille was taken by the committee specially appointed by the French government and overseen by Audrey Azoulay, the president of the CNC (National Film Board).

Lille won over Paris, the host city of Series Mania, a festival which has already gained international recognition and drew 40,000 spectators and 1,300 industry professionals in 2016. The upcoming edition of Series Mania will feature world premieres of anticipated shows such as Jim Carrey’s”I’m Dying Up Here,” Adam Price’s “Ride Upon the Storm” and Jimmy McGovern’s “Broken.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, announced the launch of Cannes International Series Festival upon hearing that his city hadn’t been shortlisted by the committee in February. Lisnard subsequently enlisted two partners: Reed Midem, the organizer of Mipcom and MipTV, and Canal Plus. The first Cannes series fest edition will take place in 2018 and will run alongside MipTV.

Both Cannes International Series Festival and Series Mania will take place in April. The timing of Lille festival has been unveiled.

The new festival in Lille will be backed by France’s Socialist government via the CNC, the Hauts-de-France region, and the city of Lille, which is ran by Martine Aubry, a prominent figure of the Socialist party.