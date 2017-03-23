PARIS– French filmmakers have reacted to President Trump’s proposal to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Aiming to show their solidarity towards American filmmakers and artists, the ARP – the French guild for directors, producers and authors which is chaired by Claude Lelouch and co-presided by Julie Bertuccelli and Michel Hazanavicius — published a letter arguing that “Trump’s decision will have tremendous consequences.”

“Public fundings for no less than 19 cultural entities will be eliminated and federal money for public radio and television merely cut. Such weakening of the American cultural landscape will make the day of big media groups, to the advantage of their commercial purposes and powerful algorithms,” said the ARP, whose board includes Costa Gavras, Nicolas Gessner, Pierre Jolivet, Cédric Klapisch, Gérard Krawczyk, Thomas Langmann, Olivier Nakache, Jean-Paul Salomé, Eric Tolédano and Patrick Braoudé.

“Muffling diversity that way could dangerously contribute to the current general tendency to identitarian closure. We love and consider the American culture and cinema as endless resources for inspiration and escape,” stated the French filmmakers.

“Culture cannot be reduced to precarious budgetary adjustments; it opens a door to different worlds, carrying the values of freedom, tolerance and humanity that are so dear to us,” also wrote the ARP.

The ARP finally urged the French presidential candidates to take a stand on the recent political events in the U.S. and noted French presidential hopefuls didn’t address these recent events during the latest public TV debate which took place on March 20.

“On the day before the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome which set the basis for the promotion of diversity that we still stand for today, it is crucial that European leaders support the key role of culture in Europe,” said the French filmmakers, who seem wary of the outcome of France’s upcoming presidential election as polls indicate the enduring popularity of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.