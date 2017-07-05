French Authors Society SACD Appoints Sahar Baghery as Head of TV, Film and Digital Creation

PARIS– France’s Authors and Composers Society (SACD) has appointed Sahar Baghery, a former high-ranking exec at Eurodata TV Worldwide/Mediametrie, to head the division dedicated to TV, film and digital creation.

Baghery, who joined the SACD this week and sits on the executive committee headed by Pascal Rogard, will be working alongside Patrick Raude, the guild’s general secretary, to implement the SACD’s strategy with regards to authors as well as broadcasters, film, web companies and OTT services.

Baghery, who is known for being media-savvy, is arriving at the SACD at a crucial time — she will take part in ongoing negotiations between producers and authors’s guilds, and will play a role in early discussions with digital services such as Facebook, Apple, Snapchat and YouTube which are now producing, or about to produce, scripted content in France.

The SACD is also in the midst of a dispute with French TV group Canal Plus over the non-payment of royalties.

Baghery boasts an international profile, having graduated from France’s ENSAE, as well as London School of Economics and University of Southern California.

During her five year tenure at Eurodata TV Worldwide/Mediametrie, she was successively in charge of international studies, international TV contents and most recently head of global media research and content strategy.

Prior to Eurodata TV Worldwide/Mediametrie, Baghery worked for Walt Disney Company as marketing supervisor and at Canal Plus Group as strategy and prospective senior analyst.