Francois Clerc, Former Gaumont & Studiocanal Distribution Boss, Launches Apollo Films with CGR Multiplex Chain

PARIS– Francois Clerc, the former boss of distribution at Gaumont and Studiocanal, is joining forces with CGR, France’s third-biggest multiplex chain, to launch Apollo Films, a production and distribution company.

Julien Moreau, the former head of digital at Gaumont, and Bertrand Fleury, a business affairs exec who notably worked at Havas, round up Apollo Films’s leadership team and will be co-managing directors. Clerc, who worked as head of distribution at Studiocanal for two years before stepping down last month, will preside Apollo Films.

Apollo Films will kick off with the distribution of Nicolas Bary’s comicbook-based “Le petit Spirou” in partnership with French distribution outfit La Belle Company on Sept. 27.

“We were eager to join forces with CGR for various reasons: it’s the third biggest multiplex chain, a thriving company led by forward-thinking executives — I know Jocelyn and his team very well and they have a deep knowledge of what audiences want to watch, as well as trends,” Clerc told Variety.

Clerc, a well-respected distribution exec who was a driving force behind Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s box office hit “Intouchables” during his 8-year tenure at Gaumont, said Apollo Films’s lineup will be essentially made up of French movies, with an emphasis on popular comedies, drama-comedies, directorial debuts, and to a lesser extent, animated films and documentary features.

“French movies have a bright future,” said Clerc. “Our box office market is still going strong and local movies continue to clinch a significant market share — we believe in French movies which can bring together people from all walks of life,” added the exec.

Apollo Films will have an in-house development unit and will place on emphasis on data analysis and viral marketing, explained Clerc, who had developed that aspect of the business at Gaumont, notably on “Intouchable” and “Porn in the Hood.”

Jocelyn Bouyssy, CGR’s managing director, said the group came on board Apollo thanks to Clerc’s vision which is to “deliver films that are developed with an audience in mind and have the potential to appeal to a broad range of moviegoers, not only Parisians.”

Studiocanal will announce its new head of distribution early next week.