Former Pathe Toppers Roman Le Grand, Vivien Aslanian Launch Marvelous Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Le Grand and Vivien Aslanian, the duo who remained at the helm of Pathe for 19 years before exciting in 2016, are launching Marvelous Productions, a new production banner.

Le Grand and Aslanian are partnering up with Marco Pacchioni, producer and founder of Master Movies since 2005. Pacchioni produced “Alone in Berlin” with Emma Thompson and Daniel Bruhl, and co-produced Virginie Despentes’s “Bye Bye Blondie” with Emmanuelle Beart.

Marvelous Productions will produce and co-produce content for film, TV and web formats. Since Pathe was solely involved in features, Le Grand and Aslanian didn’t get to produce TV drama like all the big film groups in France.

Marvelous Productions is currently developing 10 projects and expects its first titles in theater in 2018.

Over at Pathe, Le Grand and Aslanian produced and distributed many franchise-based French comedies, such as “Les Tuches” and “Camping,” as well as “Back to Mom” and “One Man and His Cow” which were all highly successful at the local B.O.