Former Pathe Toppers Roman Le Grand, Vivien Aslanian Launch Marvelous Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
Roman Le Grand, Vivien Aslanian Launch

Romain Le Grand and Vivien Aslanian, the duo who remained at the helm of Pathe for 19 years before exciting in 2016, are launching Marvelous Productions, a new production banner.

Le Grand and Aslanian are partnering up with Marco Pacchioni, producer and founder of Master Movies since 2005. Pacchioni produced “Alone in Berlin” with Emma Thompson and Daniel Bruhl, and co-produced Virginie Despentes’s “Bye Bye Blondie” with Emmanuelle Beart.

Marvelous Productions will produce and co-produce content for film, TV and web formats. Since Pathe was solely involved in features, Le Grand and Aslanian didn’t get to produce TV drama like all the big film groups in France.

Marvelous Productions is currently developing 10 projects and expects its first titles in theater in 2018.

Over at Pathe, Le Grand and Aslanian produced and distributed many franchise-based French comedies, such as “Les Tuches” and “Camping,” as well as “Back to Mom” and “One Man and His Cow” which were all highly successful at the local B.O.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad