Rudolph Herzog, Maurizio Braucci Projects Boost F&ME Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based production house Film and Music Entertainment has boosted its slate, including feature directing debuts from German documentarian and author Rudolph Herzog, and “Gomorrah” scribe Maurizio Braucci.

Braucci is teaming with the writer of the Oscar-winner “Ida,” Rebecca Lenkiewicz, on “The Dream Girl,” which will shoot in Italy in October. Francesco Virga at MIR is the Italian producer on the project. Post-production services will be by Windmill Lane, and the film will benefit from Ireland’s Section 481 tax credit.

Herzog, Werner Herzog’s son, is directing “How to Sell a War,” which is completing its financing. The intention is to begin shooting in Georgia later this year.

F&ME is continuing its relationship with Lenkiewicz on “The Disciple,” directed by “Koza” helmer Ivan Ostrochovsky, and written by Lenkiewicz, Marek Lescak and Ostrochovsky. The film looks at the role of the Catholic Church in Czechoslovakia following the 1968 invasion by Soviet troops.

Other projects include “DeDe,” the debut feature from Mariam Khatchvani (“Dinola”), and “Elvis Walks Home,” written by Welsh author Jonathan Preece, in collaboration with director Fatmir Koci. F&ME has also come on board Andrzej Jakimowski’s “Once Upon a Time in November.” The company previously partnered with the director on his 2013 Toronto film “Imagine.”

“This year has kicked off well and we’ve managed to position our slate with great sales companies and key festivals,” said Mike Downey, F&ME’s principal who is also deputy chair of the European Film Academy. “And with the incredible debut talent attached to our next projects — like Rudolph [Herzog], Maurizio [Braucci] and Mariam [Khatchvani], writers like Rebecca Lenckiewicz and ‘How to Sell a War’ writer Tim Price — we believe we have recruited some the best young filmmaking talent from across Europe and the U.K.”

The company’s slate of recently completed movies includes Goteborg festival opener “Tom of Finland,” Rotterdam competition entry “Light Thereafter,” starring Barry Keoghan, and Volker Schloendorff’s “Return to Montauk,” the debut original screenplay from “Brooklyn” writer Colm Toibin, starring Stellan Skarsgard, which screened in competition in Berlin.