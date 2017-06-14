Flourishing Films Picks Up ‘Feel-Good’ Pic ‘She Is King’

Flourishing Films has acquired worldwide rights outside of Africa for “She Is King,” a heart-warming musical about a young singer from the South African countryside hoping to make it big in Johannesburg.

Directed by first-time helmer Gersh Kgamedi, pic is described as “an African, feel-good family film” by producer Nicola Rauch.

“We always knew that we would have to find someone with vision who could see the possibilities of [this movie],” she says. “This film is a universal story….It is great that Flourishing Films sees its value.”

Pic was pre-sold to M-Net, which has Africa rights.

“She Is King” is produced by The Griot and supported by South Africa’s Dept. of Trade and Industry. Development funding was provided by Indigenous Film Distribution, which has a three-picture deal with The Griot and will release the film in South Africa Dec. 1.