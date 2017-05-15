First Look: Lily James in Mike Newell’s ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’

Studiocanal has unveiled the first images of Lily James in Mike Newell’s “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” which has completed principal photography in the U.K. The “Cinderella” actress stars in the romantic drama opposite Dutch-born actor Michiel Huisman.

James plays a free-spirited journalist who forms a life-changing bond with the eccentric society when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the German occupation of Guernsey during World War II. Huisman, who starred opposite Blake Lively in 2015’s “The Age of Adaline” and on television in HBO’s “Treme” and “Game of Thrones,” plays James’ love interest – the first contact she makes with the island and eponymous society.

Glen Powell, Matthew Goode, Jessica Brown Findlay, Tom Courtenay and Penelope Wilton co-star in the film, which was adapted from the 2008 novel, written by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, by U.S. writer and filmmaker Don Roos.

“The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” marks Newell’s first film since his 2012 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations.” The British filmmaker won a BAFTA Film Award for his direction on 1994 comedy classic “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

The film completed production on Friday, May 12. It shot on location at Bristol Docks, Mouthmill and locations across the English county of Devon as well as at Ealing Studios. It is a co-production of The Mazur/Kaplan Company and “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” producers Blueprint Pictures. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan produce for The Mazur/Kaplan Company alongside Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin from Blueprint.

Studiocanal is co-financing the film and will distribute across its own territories: U.K./Ireland, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It will also represent worldwide sales for other markets and will be selling the film at the Cannes Film Market.