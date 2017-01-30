The first image has been released from movie “The Wife,” starring six-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, whose work has ranged from “Guardians of the Galaxy” through to “Damages,” and Jonathan Pryce, best known for “Game of Thrones,” and now starring in “Taboo,” alongside Tom Hardy. Embankment Films will be selling the pic at Berlin.

Close plays the eponymous role of Joan Castleman, alongside Pryce as her Nobel prize-winning husband.

Joan Castleman “is married to one of those men who think they own the world… but has no idea how to take care of himself or anyone else,” according to a statement. “He is also one of America’s pre-eminent novelists, about to receive the Nobel Prize for literature; and the flawlessly gracious Joan, who has spent 40 years ignoring her own literary talents to fan the flames of his career, has decided she’s had enough.”

“The White Queen’s” Max Irons plays Castlemans’ troubled son, and “Mr. Robot’s” Christian Slater features as an aspiring biographer and journalist, who is determined to uncover the Castleman family secret.

Supporting cast includes Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”), with Harry Lloyd and Annie Stark playing the roles of young Joe and Joan.

Bjorn Runge directed the movie, which was scripted by Jane Anderson, adapting from the Meg Wolitzer novel of the same name. It shot for seven weeks in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stockholm.

Producers are Rosalie Swedlin for Anonymous Content, Meta Louise Foldager Sorensen for Meta Film, Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford for Tempo Productions, Piodor Gustafsson for Spark Film and Television, and Claudia Blumhuber for Silver Reel.

Silver Reel, Creative Scotland, Film Vast, Chimney, the Swedish Film Institute and SF Studios financed the production.