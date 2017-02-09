Variety has been given exclusive access to the first-look image from Amma Asante’s “Where Hands Touch,” which stars Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) and George MacKay (“Captain Fantastic”) in a story of forbidden love in Nazi Germany.

Fifteen-year-old Leyna (Stenberg), daughter of a white German mother and a black father, meets Lutz (MacKay), the son of a prominent SS officer, and a member of the Hitler Youth. “They fall helplessly in love, putting their lives at risk as all around them the persecution of Jews and those deemed ‘non-pure’ slowly unfolds,” according to a statement. “Does their love stand a chance amidst violence and hatred?”

The film, which also stars Abbie Cornish (“Bright Star”), Christopher Eccleston (“28 Days Later”) and Tom Sweet (“The Childhood of a Leader”), is being sold by Protagonist Pictures in Berlin’s European Film Market. It was shot in Belgium and the Isle of Man, wrapping in December, and is in post-production.

Asante, whose latest film “A United Kingdom” opens Friday in the U.S., said: “It has been a passion of mine to tell this story for many years — to shine a light on the existence of German children of color who were forced to grow up under Hitler’s rule, labelled as ‘Rhineland bastards.’ Against this historical backdrop, Leyna and Lutz enter a rite of passage negotiating the path to true identity in a society that has turned in on itself and is eating its own tail. Completing this film brings together everything I am as filmmaker.”

Charlie Hanson (“David Brent: Life on the Road,” “A Way of Life”) is producing with Remi Adefarasin (“Elizabeth”) serving as the director of photography. The film is a Tantrum Films/Pinewood Pictures production, co-produced with UMedia and financed by BFI, Isle of Man Film, Head Gear and British Film Company.