Nordic major TrustNordik has closed key territory sales on Fenar Ahmad’s stylish thriller “Darkland,” a Danish box office hit which proved a hot title at the European Film Market.

TrustNordisk sold the film to Germany and Austria (Tele München Fernseh GmbH), France, French-speaking Switzerland, Andorra and Monaco (Swift Prdocution), Latin America (California Filmes) and Former Yugoslavia (Discovery).

The movie was previously picked up by StudioCanal for the U.K and Ireland, Gaga for Japan, Euromedia for Turkey and DD Dream for China. Scanbox Entertainment released “Darkland” in Scandinavia.

“Darkland,” which marks Ahmad’s sophomore outing, toplines Dar Salim (“Exodus,””Game of Thrones”) as Zaid, a successful surgeon who has it all and sets off to avenge the murder of his brother and bring down all the criminal gangs in Copenhagen. Salim stars opposite Stine Fischer Christensen (“After the Wedding”), Roland Møller (“Land of Mine”), and Dulfi Al-Jabouri (“A War”).

An up-and-coming Danish helmer, Ahmad made his feature debut in 2014 with “Flow” which competed at CPH Pix and earned a Bodil Awards nomination (Denmark’s equivalent to the Oscars), while his short “Megaheavy” competed at Berlin in 2010.

“Darkland” was produced by Profile Pictures, the outfit behind Jens Dahl’s upcoming thriller “3 Things” and Ali Abbasi’s “Shelley.” Thor Sigurjonsson, Ditte Milsted, and Caroline Schlüter Bingestam exec produced the film.