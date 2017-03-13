Denmark-based LevelK has closed a first raft of deals on “Oddsockeaters,” Galina Miklinova’s family animated feature acquired in the run up to FilMart.

“Oddsockeaters” was picked up for the United Arab Emirates (Empire Networks LLP), Korea (9ers Entertainment), Poland (Vivarto) and China.

Based on Pavel Srut’s bestselling book, “Oddsockeaters” turns on the lives of small invisible sock thieves — those responsible for socks that go missing when there is only have one left from a pair.

Set against the backdrop of oddsockeaters gangs feuding, the 1.7 million euros comedy adventure revolves around Hugo, who moves in with his gangster uncle ‘Big Boss’ and two cousins after the death of his grand-father.

“Oddsockeaters” is the feature debut of Galina Miklinova, a celebrated Czech illustrator.

Ondřej Trojan produced the film for Total HelpArt T.H.A. Zuzana Mistríková and Ľubica Orechovská from PubRes, Petr Horák from Alkay Animation Prague, Arsen Anton Ostojić from Filmosaurus Rex and Česká televise co-produced, while Michaela Syslová exec produced.

“Oddsockeaters” was released by Falcon in Czech Republic in October and has had a healthy run at the box office, selling over 200.000 admissions during its first two weeks in theaters.