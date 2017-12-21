Film Republic to Launch Tonia Mishiali’s ‘Pause’ at Berlin Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to a statement. “When a young painter is employed to paint the building she lives in, her imagination starts to flourish, and she finds herself confronted with her unquenchable desires, her body, time… Soon fantasy and reality start to blur. A pause in her life can definitely mark a new beginning.”

During its development, the film featured in the Mannheim Meeting Place, Cottbus’s Coco Meetings, and Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival’s works-in-progress sidebar.

Filmed in Cyprus, “Pause” is supported by the Cinema Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center and SEE Cinema Network. It was produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions and co-produced by Athens-based Soul Productions. It is expected to be completed by early next year.

Mishiali co-wrote the script with Anna Fotiadou. The film stars Stela Fyrogeni, Andreas Vasiliou and Popi Avraam. It is produced by Andros Achilleos, Stelana Kliris and Mishiali.

Mishiali’s 2013 short film “Dead End” competed in more than 40 international film festivals, including Locarno, Palm Springs and Busan. Her 2014 short “Lullaby of the Butterfly” traveled to more than 20 film festivals, including Sarajevo. She is now developing her second and third feature films “Hope for Nala” and “Hambis and the Goblins.”