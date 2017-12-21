Film Republic to Launch Tonia Mishiali’s ‘Pause’ at Berlin Market (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Republic

Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to a statement. “When a young painter is employed to paint the building she lives in, her imagination starts to flourish, and she finds herself confronted with her unquenchable desires, her body, time… Soon fantasy and reality start to blur. A pause in her life can definitely mark a new beginning.”

During its development, the film featured in the Mannheim Meeting Place, Cottbus’s Coco Meetings, and Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival’s works-in-progress sidebar.

Filmed in Cyprus, “Pause” is supported by the Cinema Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center and SEE Cinema Network. It was produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions and co-produced by Athens-based Soul Productions. It is expected to be completed by early next year.

Mishiali co-wrote the script with Anna Fotiadou. The film stars Stela Fyrogeni, Andreas Vasiliou and Popi Avraam. It is produced by Andros Achilleos, Stelana Kliris and Mishiali.

Mishiali’s 2013 short film “Dead End” competed in more than 40 international film festivals, including Locarno, Palm Springs and Busan. Her 2014 short “Lullaby of the Butterfly” traveled to more than 20 film festivals, including Sarajevo. She is now developing her second and third feature films “Hope for Nala” and “Hambis and the Goblins.”

More Film

  • How 'Pitch Perfect 3' Made a

    Thanks to 'Pitch Perfect 3,' Britney Spears' 'Toxic' Is the Show Tune of the Year

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

  • Andrew Haigh's 'Lean On Pete' Wins

    Andrew Haigh's 'Lean On Pete' Wins Top Prizes at Les Arcs Festival

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

  • Will Smith's Career Rollercoaster: Bright Future

    Will Smith's Career Rollercoaster: A Bright Future in Politics?

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Box Office: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Casts Shadow Over Holiday Newcomers

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

  • The Mummy Stranger Things Harvey WEinstein

    Inside Hollywood's Craziest Year: Shrinking Box Office, Netflix Rising, and a Harassment Reckoning

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Disney Becomes Only Studio to Hit $6 Billion Twice at Global Box Office

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

  • Pharrell Williams and Mike Knobloch'Despicable Me

    Universal Pictures Music Chief Mike Knobloch Talks ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and How the Taylor Swift-Zayn Duet Happened

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has taken international rights to Cypriot-Greek feature film “Pause,” which it will launch at February’s European Film Market in Berlin. Tonia Mishiali‘s feature debut “tells the story of Elpida, a middle-aged housewife trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage with a husband she no longer loves,” according to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad