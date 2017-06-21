Exhibitors Create Global Cinema Federation to Tackle Major Issues

Exhibitors around the world are joining forces to present a united front with the launch of the Global Cinema Federation, a new industry group that will represent many of the world’s major cinema operators.

Membership will be extended to exhibitors with a minimum of 250 screens and to national trade bodies. Smaller operators will be allowed to support the group and will be kept abreast of developments.

Members met for the first time this week during the CineEurope event in Barcelona and will convene again at trade events including CineAsia and CinemaCon.

In the face of piracy, collapsing windows, and the role of Netflix and streaming services in the movie business, GCF outlined its key priorities, including movie theft, theatrical exclusivity, studio relationships, and international investment.

“We decided to establish the Global Cinema Federation to give our industry a much stronger global voice in this new landscape and will in the coming months actively reach out to leading operators and their trade bodies around the world to establish an inclusive organization that is able to speak on behalf of a large share of the global cinema exhibition community,” said Cinépolis CEO Alejandro Ramirez Magaña, who helmed an industry working group that developed the plan for the new trade body.

The members are still in the throes of thrashing out the exact role of the federation and to formalize its position on keys issues. Its mission could ultimately extend to lobbying and education, it said.

The new body was created by existing advocacy groups the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), and the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) from the U.S. The full roster of GCF members is AMC; Cinemark; Cineplex; Cinépolis; Cineworld; CJ-CGV; Event Cinemas; Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathé; Regal Entertainment Group; Vue International; and Wanda Cinemas.