Eva Green and Gemma Arterton are set to star in Chanya Button’s “Vita & Virginia,” which Protagonist Pictures will launch to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market this week.

The movie tracks the friendship and love affair between Virginia Woolf (Green) and Vita Sackville-West (Arterton), which formed the inspiration for Woolf’s novel “Orlando.”

Button commented: “Focusing on the time in 1927-8 during which Woolf wrote ‘Orlando,’ the novel their relationship inspired, ‘Vita & Virginia’ will be a visceral love story, a vivid exploration of creativity, and an energized perspective on one of our most iconic writers.”

Button added: “We so often associate women of the past with oppression, bound by the duties of marriage, propriety and domesticity; but what ‘Vita & Virginia’ offers is an example of a relationship where bold, brilliant women bent these institutions to their will at great personal cost.”

Button, who made her feature debut in 2015 with “Burn Burn Burn,” co-wrote the screenplay for “Vita & Virginia” with Eileen Atkins, on whose stage play the film is based.

Evangelo Kioussis of Mirror Productions and Katie Holly of Blinder Films produce. Green, Arterton and Mirror’s Simon Baxter are executive producers.

Protagonist CEO Mike Goodridge commented: “We just love this witty and evocative screenplay by Eileen Atkins and Chanya Button. This is a playful and sexual Virginia Woolf, far removed from the gloom often associated with her, and Vita Sackville-West is a vivacious and flamboyant character who dominates high society in London in the 1920s.”